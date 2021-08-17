United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of United States Steel worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

