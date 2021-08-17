Unitrade Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $823,470.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.