Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

