Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.53 million to $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

