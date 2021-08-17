UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.00. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

