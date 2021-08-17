Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Upland Software worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

