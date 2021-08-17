Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.