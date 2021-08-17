UREEQA Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $614,829.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

