Urus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

