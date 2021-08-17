UTU Protocol (UTU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $134,575.00

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $134,575.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

