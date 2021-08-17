UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

