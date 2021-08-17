UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

UWMC stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

