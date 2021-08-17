V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 80,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $60.48 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

