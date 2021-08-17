V-ID Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.78 or 0.00866582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00158092 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

