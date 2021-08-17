Validity Price Reaches $4.51 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00009640 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00197621 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,375,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,374,151 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

