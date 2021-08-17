VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.35. VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

