Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 278,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.