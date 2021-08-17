Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.77. 168,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

