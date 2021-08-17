Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,174. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

