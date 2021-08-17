Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $240.38. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,595. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

