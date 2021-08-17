Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Cut by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 124,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

