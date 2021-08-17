Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 26,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.