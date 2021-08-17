Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $91,062,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 381,695 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,010. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

