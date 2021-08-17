Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

