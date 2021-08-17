Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $408.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

