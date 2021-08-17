Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.19. The company had a trading volume of 498,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,954. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

