Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

