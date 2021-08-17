Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 186.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.95. 2,264,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.