Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $176,892.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $176,892.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.17 or 0.00062724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 814,254 coins and its circulating supply is 657,364 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.