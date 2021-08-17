VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1,547.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00010726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,638 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

