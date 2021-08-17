Venus Reward Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $840,285.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and $840,285.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.