Venus Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $34.51 or 0.00076932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $367.48 million and $51.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,532 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

