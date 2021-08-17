Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

