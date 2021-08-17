Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

