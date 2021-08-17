Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

VET stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 110,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,210,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,684,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

