Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

NYSE VET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 110,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

