Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

