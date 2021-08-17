Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.41.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.45 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

