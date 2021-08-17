Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

