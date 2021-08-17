Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.45.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

