Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $46.13 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,765.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.42 or 0.06978216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.86 or 0.01462309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00389960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00150735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00588411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00363993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00336281 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,372,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

