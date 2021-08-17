Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is Trellus Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the quarter. Vertex Energy comprises 20.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Vertex Energy worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

