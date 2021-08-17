VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $56.41 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $27,054.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,804,445 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

