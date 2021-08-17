Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.23

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.