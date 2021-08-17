VIBE (VIBE) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $13,161.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.