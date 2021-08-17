Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 40,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 50,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

