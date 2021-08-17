Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $226.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $891.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $900.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $931.43 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $978.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 434.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.