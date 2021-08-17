Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 59.4% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $106,251.04 and $108.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005450 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

