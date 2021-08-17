VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

