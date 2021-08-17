VIG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $167.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $871,875.95 and $167.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000775 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

